Resubelpara: A former ticket aspirant from the National People’s Party as well as the brother-in-law of Tura MP Agatha Sangma, Chireng Peter R Marak on Friday clarified on the reasons for him quitting the party and choosing to go with the Congress.

Marak is the Congress candidate for the Kharkutta Assembly seat and will be in a pitched battle with Rupert Momin, the original choice of the NPP, and the AITC’s Cherak Momin, UDP’s Luderberg Momin and a yet to be announced candidate from the BJP.

“I was disappointed with the decision of the party (NPP) for giving ticket to the current MLA, Rupert Momin, who has lost all support on the ground in the constituency. The party should have done an evaluation of the situation before making a decision. After I was denied a ticket, my supporters stood by me and asked for me to contest the election as they were convinced with my vision for the constituency,” said Peter.

He added that he was in a dilemma over the situation as he still wanted to align with the NPP’s objectives but was unhappy with the situation.

“It was at this juncture that the Congress party showed their trust in me and my potential as not only a youth leader but also someone who could take on heavyweights in our constituency and beat them,” he stated.

He questioned the fact that despite the fact that the state has already been in existence for 50 years, they are yet to get an identity in the Kharkutta area.

“You should just look at the Postal Index Number (PIN) for our areas all of which come under Assam instead of Meghalaya even though there have been countless foundation stones laid. Why has this not been corrected even in 50 years. Let’s also talk about the development of our area which has been one of the worst in the entire state. People still have bridges to get across rivers and we are living in the 21st century,” he stated.

The rookie politician, who is looking to take on not one but three political bigwigs, felt the people of the constituency were the main reason for him to join politics.

“You know what is worrying? There was a foundation stone laid for an Eklavya School in Kharkutta Songgital in the year 2019 but till now not even a brick has been laid. This would have changed the lives of so many people form Kharkutta. What was the meaning of such stone laying when you are not serious about education,” asked Peter.

“I have always aspired to change the situation in Kharkutta having lived here all my life. The condition of the people and the lack of economic security has made me think about what I value. Being a youth leader I have time on my side to ensure that the people get what they deserve,” he added.

Peter is the son of a former MLA contestant Saynal Sangma, who contested on a BJP ticket. Saynal got 1800 votes during the election.

Currently he is also being supported by former MDC contestant from NPP Edbirth D Shira as well as the former BJP mandal president, Joshua Momin along with Marbush Momin, the working president of NPP Kharkutta Block.

“We will win the election and not by a small margin but by a huge one as the people of the constituency are fed up with un-kept promises. They have already put a lot of their trust in me and if I win, I will ensure that I keep up to what the people have hoped me to deliver,” added the Congress leader.

He added that he was happy with the way the Congress put their trust in him and was happy that he joined not only the oldest party in the country which stood for development for over 5 decades.

“Currently my constituency faces a problem with unemployment, under development and generally a lack of sustenance. Look at the JJM projects being implemented. While some receive water in their houses, the water is always undrinkable. Where is the potable water for every household? This is just the tip of the iceberg. Other projects too are completely stalled or given the short shrift but at what cost – the development of the people of my constituency” he asked.

“It’s all about faith actually. I had started my political career a few years back as an independent candidate for the GHADC elections. I have campaigned for both the former CMs at different times. Now I am raising my ambitions a level higher as I feel our giants in politics are failing us,” felt Peter.

