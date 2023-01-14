Meghalaya inducts state's first-ever women's commando unit

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the induction of Meghashakti, the women commando warriors of SF10.

A total of 52 Meghashakti were inducted today.

Calling it a great day in the history of Meghalaya Police, Sangma said what better year than the state’s Golden Jubilee to have their first women commando warriors.

He congratulated the DGP and other officials who played a key role in initiating and ensuring the state’s first women commando warriors.

“Most importantly, I congratulate the Meghashakti. I can only imagine the kind of training you must have gone through. I am sure each of you performed exceptionally well in those training programs, as we can see the kind of quality, discipline and synchronisation and all other activities you have performed today. I can tell you, you are second to none,” said Sangma.

He added, “I can tell you that you will be able to give competition to your counterparts and other commandos there in the forces.”

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said. “Today marks an important day with this induction. Policing nowadays is very dynamic and not an easy job for the police to do their job. Every move and activity is monitored. We are living in a world where we can’t hide anything.”

He lauded the women commandos for taking up the job, and said this will be an example for all women in the state.

“We know that the police have to work and manage the shortage of manpower. Even then, I’m very happy to see that they have been trying to manage within the capacity and we have seen many success stories within the Meghalaya Police,” said Rymbui.

