Meghalaya govt, SpiceJet sign agreement for Delhi-Shillong flight

Shillong: The Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC), under the state government, signed an agreement on Saturday with SpiceJet for operating direct flights between Shillong and Delhi.

The flights will operate on Monday and Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The state government took the initiative to operate direct Delhi-Shillong-Delhi flights in 2020. Initially, Big Charter Pvt Ltd (FlyBig) was engaged to operate the flights.

FlyBig had deployed Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft chartered from SpiceJet on the route. However, FlyBig later expressed its inability to continue its operations. Subsequently, the state government terminated the agreement with FlyBig.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet approached the state government and offered to operate the Delhi-Shillong-Delhi flights on its own as per the extant terms of MTC. SpiceJet has a fleet of 23 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft. The same aircraft will be deployed for the Delhi-Shillong-Delhi route.

The flights are expected to start operating from February 2023.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Former Garo Hills leader joins committee for separate state

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









