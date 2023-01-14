Shillong: The Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC), under the state government, signed an agreement on Saturday with SpiceJet for operating direct flights between Shillong and Delhi.
The flights will operate on Monday and Friday.
The state government took the initiative to operate direct Delhi-Shillong-Delhi flights in 2020. Initially, Big Charter Pvt Ltd (FlyBig) was engaged to operate the flights.
FlyBig had deployed Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft chartered from SpiceJet on the route. However, FlyBig later expressed its inability to continue its operations. Subsequently, the state government terminated the agreement with FlyBig.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Meanwhile, SpiceJet approached the state government and offered to operate the Delhi-Shillong-Delhi flights on its own as per the extant terms of MTC. SpiceJet has a fleet of 23 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft. The same aircraft will be deployed for the Delhi-Shillong-Delhi route.
The flights are expected to start operating from February 2023.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Former Garo Hills leader joins committee for separate state
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 40 women embark on car rally across three northeast states
- Meghalaya govt, SpiceJet sign agreement for Delhi-Shillong flight
- Let anyone tell anything, I will continue my work: Shashi Tharoor
- Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols
- Meghalaya inducts state’s first-ever women’s commando unit
- Catholic Association of Nagaland celebrates 39 years of existence