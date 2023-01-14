Purno K Sangma, the former CEM of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, joined the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) as one of its leaders to pursue the demand for a separate state.
The committee also elected Jakrak A Sangma as the co-chairman of the committee.
GSMC’s additional general secretary Bostone M Sangma said the committee has decided to once again protest in New Delhi to pursue their demand for a separate state. The decision was taken at a meeting held yesterday in Tura. Sangma said they have also decided to hold many campaigns in the Garo Hills region on the demand.
