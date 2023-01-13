Meghalaya CM inaugurates road projects, water treatment plant at Garobadha

Ampati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated a water treatment plant at Garobadha under the Greater Garobadha Water Supply Scheme, which will provide clean drinking water to 70 villages in the area in the West Garo hills district.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the periodic renewal of the 103rd km-124th km stretch of the Agia-Medhipara-Phulbari-Tura (AMPT) Road repaired under Systematic Maintenance at Garobadha during a function held at Garobadha Higher Secondary School.

Inaugurated the Water Treatment Plant under the Greater Garobadha Water Supply Scheme which will ensure supply of clean drinking water to 70 villages in the area.@jjmmeghalaya pic.twitter.com/a7kpTXFSex — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 13, 2023

The inaugural programme was also attended by Tura Municipal Board Chairman J.D. Sangma, Khadi & Village Industries Board Chairman Subir Marak, and officials of the District Administration, PWD, and PHE departments, among others.

The Chief Minister also inspected the water treatment plant of Greater Garobadha WSS at Megonggre village on his way to Selsella.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the state government in the past five years has constructed a number of roads across the state through externally-aided projects and other schemes, more than the number of roads constructed in the past 20 years.

Elated to inaugurate the Greater Garobadha Water Supply Project funded under @jaljeevan_ that will bring clean water closer to 8995 villages in 96 villages, covering 4 C&RD Blocks in West Garo Hills District.@gssjodhpur @MoJSDoWRRDGR @jjmmeghalaya pic.twitter.com/cnmWahi0zy — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 13, 2023

“Through these statistics, one can gauge how much this government prioritizes the construction of roads. Maximum budget from central schemes and externally-aided funds have been earmarked for construction of roads,” he said.

“Sectors like health, business, tourism, etc benefitted immensely from these road constructions. I thank the engineers, officials of the department, and contractors concerned for completing these roads on time,” he added.

Stating that Garobadha- Selsella road is as important as the Garobadha-Tura road as it is the lifeline of the people of the area, he said, “Even as Meghalaya attained 50 years of its statehood, these roads were neglected for a very long time. The government has ensured the completion of these roads to fulfill the aspirations of the people.”

Inaugurated the Periodic Renewal of the 103rd km-124th km stretch of the Agia-Medhipara-Phulbari-Tura (AMPT) Road repaired under Systematic Maintenance at Garobadha. pic.twitter.com/qmQ9cYVBax — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 13, 2023

“Earlier, only about 4,500 households in Meghalaya had tap water connections. Today, Meghalaya is one of the best-performing states in tap water connection through schemes like JJM and other state-sponsored schemes. Today, about 3 lakh households in the state have functional tap water connections in their houses,” he said.

The Chief Minister also observed that the PHE department has become one of the most active departments as the government has unceasingly lent support by bringing schemes and projects for the department.

He said his government was “not doing different things but doing them differently”. “Other departments also have been performing well with the state government’s support for public services and development of the state.”

Sangma thanked the government officials, political leaders, and all other departments for their dedication and team spirit and contributing generously towards the progress of the state.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, while laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Multi-Facility Hall of Manchak Integrated Village Cooperative Society (IVCS) at Dengnakpara under Rerapara C&RD Block of South West Garo Hills, lauded the efforts of the Society and their numerous livelihood activities.

He said that an amount of Rs 60 lakh has been sanctioned by the government for the construction of the multi-facility hall and another Rs 20 lakh for taking up ramie cultivation in the area under the guidance of Dr. Merril Sangma, a former official of the Agriculture department.

