Shillong: The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that the Digital India Startup Hub through the Software Technology Parks of India shall set up India’s first Centre of Excellence in Online Gaming at Shillong by March 2023.

The Centre of Excellence in Shillong is expected to catalyse startups and entrepreneurs from the entire northeast to build the next generation online gaming ecosystem. “It is the vision of PM Narendra Modi ji that the next wave of startups and entrepreneurs must come from Shillong, Kohima and other parts of North East India”, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar while interacting with journalists at a press conference in Shillong.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had recently circulated amendments to the IT Rules 2021 about online gaming for public consultation.

The Minister announced another initiative of MeitY to set up a state-of-the-art facility under the National Institute of Electronics and IT (NIELIT) to provide training on cutting-edge digital skills at Shillong. A 10-acre campus shall soon be ready for this purpose which shall cater to the skilling requirement of youth in northeast.

The Minister also informed that the government is re-launching Skill India through PMKVY 4.0, which shall train around 50,000 youth in Meghalaya in future-ready skills with industry-backed job opportunities. “PM Narendra Modi is building New India with re-imagined ambitions and aspirations for the young Indians. There are multiple opportunities available today and therefore skills become important to take advantage of these opportunities. Skills are the new passport to prosperity”, he added.

