Shillong: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Thursday announced the names of 58 candidates for the upcoming assembly election at an event titled ‘Stronger Together’ held at Polo Grounds in Shillong.

NPP national president and chief minister Conrad K. Sangma, national vice president Prestone Tynsong, treasurer James K Sangma, and MPs Agatha K. Sangma and Dr W.R. Kharlukhi released a document titled ‘Promises Delivered’, which highlighted the promises made during the 2018 election and the achievements of the NPP-led government in the state.

The event was attended by over 10,000 people, and CM Sangma welcomed all the candidates and leaders from different political parties, saying that they have not joined the party for political gains, but for the greater cause of serving the people of the state. He recalled late Purno Agitok Sangma’s ideals and vision and said the party had served the state with a purpose in the last five years.

He said that many of the candidates, who were declared as party candidates for the upcoming election, were not on the same stage in 2018 but in the last five years, they have become part of NPP’s growing family.

Sangma informed the gathering that during NPP’s regime in Meghalaya, the government ensured systematic planning and implementation of various programmes, resulting in the state’s accelerated growth and development.

He said various indices and growth projections have improved in the state in the last five years, and that Meghalaya has improved in various rankings, be it in the social sector or infrastructure development.

“NPP-led government has initiated more development interventions for the state and its people in the last five years, compared to what was done in 50 years of statehood,” the NPP chief declared, emphasizing the party’s commitment to the people of Meghalaya.

The incumbent CM said the NPP-led government had the wisdom and courage to take the discussion of inter-state border differences to its logical conclusion. He asserted that the NPP is the only party that can resolve the border issue with Assam completely.

“Given the opportunity in 2023, I assure you that we will find a solution and resolve the border issue, so that people in the state can live in peace, especially those living in the border areas,” he added.

The CM said the 2023 election is very crucial, as Meghalaya will be celebrating its 51st year of statehood. He urged people to question why the state needs a full majority government, as this year will lay the foundation for the next 50 years. He expressed his confidence that the NPP will be able to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people and asked citizens to come together and repose their faith in the NPP.

The NPP chief said the people of the state were eagerly waiting to vote, as they want a strong government that delivers.

“I am sure that people will repose their faith in NPP once again to fulfil their dream for a new Meghalaya,” he added.

He said that NPP will ensure that the people of the state and the region will look up to Meghalaya, as NPP has the vision to take the state forward.

“Nobody can look down on us and say that we are a small state. NPP will ensure that we become the model state,” he added.

At least 10 candidates from different political parties, including Congress and TMC, have joined the NPP. Their names have been declared as party candidates from different constituencies of the state.

