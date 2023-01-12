Shillong: Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla fulfilled the dreams of the youth in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills District by inaugurating the artificial football turf in Khliehriat on Thursday

The East Jaintia District Sports Association (EJDSA) Artificial Grass Football Ground is funded by the District Mineral Foundation Trust. Minister Shylla was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills, Abhilash Baranwal, who is also the president of the EJDSA.

Senior officials and several sports enthusiasts witnessed the inaugural ceremony. Following the ceremony, a friendly match was played between government officials, which consisted of sitting MLA, former MLA, MDCs, and others, and the opponents were East Jaintia Hills sports enthusiasts.

Shylla also assured the people of the district that if he is voted to power once again in the 2023 elections, he will ensure that one turf is provided for the people every five years. “This is a big achievement for the youth and the people of the constituency since this is the first artificial turf in our area,” said Shylla.

Thanking the EJDSA for working tirelessly together to make this a success, Shylla said that it has been a challenge for the people in East Jaintia Hills with the lack of facilities.

“We’ve seen that this district has been able to produce many successful state and national football players. However, there is a setback, they don’t have proper playgrounds, so this is like a gift to all those youths who love football,” said Shylla.

