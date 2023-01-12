Tura: Richard Marak, the South Tura contestant for the Trinamool Congress, believes he has all it takes to beat the CM in his own constituency.

Richard is in a pitched battle for the constituency against of BJP’s Bernard Marak (Tura MDC), UDP’s John Leslee K Sangma (former MLA of South Tura) along with the CM. The battle for this seat will keep many on edge.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Conrad Sangma is the first CM of the state with nothing to show for his rule except failures. The incumbent government has shown its hand through its anti-people policies, be it in education, infrastructure creation, jobs or border issues,” said Richard in an interview on Tuesday.

Richard felt the support for his campaign, which has been rigorous, was overwhelming, and he could win voters’ hearts.

“There has been a tremendous response to the ‘WE Card’ and ‘MYE Card’ campaigns of our party throughout the state and this we believe will be a game changer. Till yesterday, more than 2 lakh families have registered for the ‘WE Card’ scheme. In only 5 days, we have received an astounding number of responses. The numbers speak for themselves,” said Richard.

Richard asserted that the TMC understood the pain the people of the state have gone through during the Conrad Sangma-led government.

“They want to live a good life and give their children a better life as well. I am ready to take Conrad head-on in the upcoming election. He has failed the people of the state as well as the people of Tura in every aspect,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He added the TMC wanted to be the change that the state required and was ready to serve the people.

“For the past five years, the incumbent government has misled the people of the state in the name of development. Anti-people policies, corruption lawlessness has shown how they have failed miserably,” alleged Richard.

The youth leader stated that his interactions with the people of the constituency have shown they were dissatisfied and wanted change.

“After my interactions, I am confident in providing the people of my constituency an alternative. Our key focus will always be on education for all, women and youth empowerment, opportunities for our farmers and business community and most importantly a corruption-free government,” he stated.

On the issues that he felt the NPP-led government had failed the state, Richard felt that a spree of corruption issues, the failure of the government to provide the youth with alternatives, issues with the border pact, and failure to keep their promises made to farmers. He also added that education including those teaching as well as studying was another key point where the government has failed emphatically.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“This government has also compromised the decision-making authority of the state but taking orders from Assam. They have insulted the people and the people by giving them a befitting reply,” asserted Richard.

He further accused the incumbent government of renaming projects that were sanctioned by the previous Mukul Sangma government and have only taken credit for these projects. He asserted that no new projects were initiated in 5 years.

Mocking the CM on what he termed a spree of the CM of inaugurating half-complete projects, C&RD Blocks, and hotels.

“Trust me, an inauguration spree will not help the Conrad Sangma-led government for its five-year misrule in the state and particularly in the South Tura constituency,” felt Richard.

Marak stated that education has been the worst hit with teachers agitating over salaries while hundreds of schools are in dilapidated condition despite receiving annual grants and scholarships being delayed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya adopts mission mode plan to tackle drug addiction

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









