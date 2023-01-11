Shillong: Intensifying his attack on the NPP and its allies in the MDA Government, TMC Rajya Sabha Member Derek O’Brien has fiercely criticized the ruling parties in Meghalaya, claiming that they are in bed with the BJP.

At a press conference on Wednesday where he unveiled the TMC election song, O’Brien slammed the ruling parties for singing one song in Meghalaya and another in New Delhi. He also urged people to look into the speeches of some of the parties in Meghalaya during the amendment of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“We are clear that in Meghalaya or anywhere, BJP is bad for the country because they don’t honour the Constitution of India. We are here to form the government on our own,” O’Brien said. He made it clear that they will never do business with either Team A or Team B of the BJP.

When asked about the Congress, the AITC leader pointed to the Goa situation, where the majority of MLAs joined the BJP. He also highlighted the fact that the TMC has a strong team and leadership in the state, and downplayed the Bengali party tag, noting that even the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister are from the same state.

“Out of our 52 candidates, how many are from Meghalaya? And out of our leadership here, how many are from Meghalaya?” he asked.

O’Brien emphasized that the TMC is a party for the people, by the people, and of the people, and reminded the audience that it was the TMC MPs who raised the matter of including Khasi and Garo languages in the eighth schedule of the Constitution during the last session.

Charles Pyngrope, TMC State President, echoed similar views and dismissed the Bengali tag as a ploy cooked up by the political parties in Meghalaya, as they have nothing else against TMC.

