Shillong: Two minors were charred to death in the devastating fire that engulfed the top floor of a three-story building in Mawbah locality, Shillong, on Tuesday evening.

The narrow lanes leading to the building, located in a congested area, posed a major obstacle for the fire services trying to extinguish the flames. The fourth floor, where the fire originated, was a wooden house with tin roofs.

The two minors who lost their lives were a three-and-a-half-year-old boy and a five-and-a-half-year-old girl. Their mother, Mamata Devi, had recently enrolled them at Shree Kanchi Kamakoti Vidya Bharati Vidyalaya and was looking forward to getting their uniforms stitched.

The wooden house on the fourth floor was occupied by five tenant families, two of whom had gone out of Shillong for holidays. The other two tenants were at work, while Mamata Devi was on the ground floor fetching water.

EastMojo correspondent spoke to eyewitnesses on Wednesday to gain insight into what happened on Tuesday evening. Most of the tenants mentioned that nothing had caught their attention and that they were on the ground floor fetching water when the fire broke out.

An eyewitness told EastMojo that when the fire broke out, Mamata Devi was holding her youngest child, a four-month-old girl, and was still in a state of panic, unaware of the whereabouts of her other two children. “We only noticed that there was a fire after it had become massive. Had we been aware, we could have acted quickly,” said the eyewitness.

As tenants frantically asked around to ensure that all their children were out of the building, Mamta’s Devi two kids were tragically left stranded on the fourth floor. “It was too late by the time we realized that two children were missing as that was the moment we heard the first cylinder blast. A total of four cylinders blew off yesterday,” said an eyewitness who lived on the third floor of the building.

“My husband was devastated when he found out. He was doing everything he could to help the tenants evacuate, but if he had known about the two children, he would have done his utmost to get them out,” the eyewitness said.

Sania Singh, a young eyewitness, was among those helping the elderly evacuate the building. She said that the fire was out of control and there was no chance of rescuing the children. “Due to the narrow lane, it took nearly two and a half hours to extinguish the flames,” Singh said.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Wednesday that the government would provide necessary aid to the families whose homes were destroyed in the devastating fire at Mawbah the day before.

