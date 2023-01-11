Meghalaya: NPP leader FW Momin resigns from party

Resubelpara: In what will come as a major boost for the BJP and a shock for the National People’s Party, senior leader and former Meghalaya minister, Frankenstein W Momin today resigned from the party along with his son-in-law, Sengnab Ch Momin before formally joining the BJP today.

Sengnab also resigned from the post of the North Garo Hills district general secretary for the NPP and will be looking to take on the current MLA, Marthon J Sangma.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Marthon incidentally has switched allegiance to the NPP after coming out of the Congress along with Mukul Sangma to join the AITC.

Interestingly Sengnab will be the fourth ticket aspirant for the Mendipathar LAC.

“We have been unhappy with the NPP leadership as they have not consulted us on important decisions in the recent past. I have been serving the party in my capacity for a long time now but have been disillusioned by the works of the party at the ground level,” said Sengnab on his resignation from the NPP.

He added that the decision to leave the party was a tough one and the most challenging. However he stated that he was ready to move forward.

Meanwhile former minister, FW Momin, in his resignation cited old age for his resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Time and age has come for me to disassociate myself from active politics and different party works. However I am not happy with the decision of the NPP high command on many important issues without consulting with grass root level party workers, something that should not have happened in any mature party,” said Momin.

The former MLA also resigned from his position as the senior vice president of the party with immediate effect.

FW Momin along with his son in law and supporters today formally joined the BJP through a ceremony at the former minister’s house in Salpara, Mendipathar.

The two leaders along with many of the seniors from the NPP in Mendipathar, a few Congress leaders as well as UDP members joined the party alongside in the presence of Assam BJP spokesperson, Akshay Rajkhowa.

“We are extremely happy to have them in our party and we are sure a positive result will result for us. BJP has been about development and we are going to form the next government in the state. The calculations can come later,” said Rajkhowa on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Momin was earlier wooed by the BJP with at least 4 visits to his house by senior BJP leaders who sought his entry into the party.

“I have been a long time worker for the NPP but when they decided to award the party ticket to Marthon Sangma in spite of us working hard to develop the party has left us angry. We want to develop our constituency and the state. The BJP is the best bet to bring about overall development in line with other BJP led states,” said Sengnab on the reason for him joining the party.

Sengnab’s entry will mean that the BJP in Mendipathar has 5 ticket aspirants – something that the party wishes to work on tactfully.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Cabinet nod for state tourism, organic farming policies

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









