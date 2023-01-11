Shillong: The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Tourism Policy 2023, State Organic and Natural Farming Policy, Meghalaya Advertisement Policy 2023, and Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission.

Cabinet today approved the Meghalaya Tourism Policy 2023. The Tourism Policy will give shape and structure to adapt to the necessary changes required to boost the sector & will also look into aspects of sustainability.@kishanreddybjp pic.twitter.com/XMEQTzJv1L — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 11, 2023

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the tourism policy was last made in 2011 and since then, much has changed in the tourism sector, necessitating a detailed adaptation to the current situation.

Elaborating further, he said the tourism policy will provide a proper shape and structure to the process of its growth, as many developments have occurred but not in a systematic manner. He added that the policy will focus on various aspects such as sustainability, employment generation, entrepreneurs, community participation, usage of technology, and collaboration between departments to maximize livelihood and sustainability.

To achieve these goals, he said, certain areas need to be addressed, such as creating proper infrastructure like roads, public utilities, and improved circuits; increasing capacity; and promoting safety for tourists.

On the State Organic and Natural Farming Policy, the CM said it is meant to provide a comprehensive structure to move forward with the organic mission, including proper certification and action to be taken.

The Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission is designed to ensure that all aspects of substance abuse are addressed in a structured and mission-oriented manner. All relevant departments will be taken into confidence, and aspects of rehabilitation counselling and collaboration with the police department have been worked out in detail to make Meghalaya drug-free, the CM said.

“Moreover, we are pleased to announce the recipients of the Meghalaya Day Awards, which will be presented on Republic Day. Sweetymon Rynjah will receive the U Tirot Sing Award for Art and Literature, Dr Jennifer Basaiawmoit will be honoured with the Patogan Sangma Award for Social Services, and K Marak will be awarded the U Kiang Nangbah Award for Sports and Games,” the CM added.

