Resubelpara: In an attempt to drum up support for their campaign for the upcoming MLA elections in 2023, the BJP Mendipathar chapter today held another mass membership drive which saw over 100 voters join the party from others.

The meeting-cum-membership drive was held at the village of Manikganj in North Garo Hills and saw the presence of the Deputy Speaker of the Assam government, Dr Numal Momin, appear as the chief guest.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier Momin along with other BJP leaders visited the house of 3-time minister, FW Momin in an effort to draw him into the BJP fold. This comes even as Momin’s son-in-law, Sengnab Ch Momin could become the fourth ticket aspirant from the same constituency from the same party. Currently, FW Momin is still with the NPP.

Currently, there are three aspirants, Alberth Marak, Digross D Shira as well as Pulin Rabha for the BJP ticket, a situation that has become the norm for the party in the 4 seats in NGH. While Kharkutta has 5 ticket aspirants, Resubelpara has 2 with another 4 aspiring for the party ticket in Bajengdoba.

Speaking to the gathering, Dr Momin lambasted successive governments of the state for ignoring the Garo Hills region.

“Everything has been going to Shillong. They have the IIM, NEIGRHIMS, and NIT while there is nothing in Garo Hills. Despite most of the CMs from the state of Meghalaya being from the Garo Hills region, they have failed the very people who voted them to power,” said Dr Momin.

“Why are there no medical, or engineering colleges in Garo Hills despite them being at the helm of the state for most of the time? We can change that and ensure people get the development they desire with the development mantra of our PM, Narendra Modi. If brought to power, we will bring in a medical college, a university for the state as well as engineering colleges,” he told the gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking to media persons at the end of the meeting, Numal stated that the BJP would come with an absolute majority in the state because everyone was aware of what was happening in the state and knew the solution was the BJP.

“Every part of the state refers to the Assam model of development as they have seen how our state has developed under the BJP. Since we have come to power, 15 colleges have been set up, an AIIMS is being set up and you can see how infrastructure has blossomed. The NCP, NPP, Congress and now the TMC, despite being in power, have not even been able to even set up a new 200 bedded hospital,” said the deputy Speaker.

He added that the reason the BJP was going alone in the state was so that it could win an absolute majority and show the people what real development was.

Lambasting the NPP for trying to fool the people of the state, Numal stated “Central schemes are being misused by the NPP who are trying to fool the people by changing the names. PM – Kisan has been made into FOCUS while PMAY has been changed to low-cost houses. What type of joke is this and they still don’t give it to enough beneficiaries.”

He stated that Assam has got more than 15 lahks PMAY houses and has completed the construction of 9 lahks houses. However, in Meghalaya, they are reluctant to give what the poor deserve.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“There are only 3-4 beneficiaries in each village. Where is all this money going? They are only interested in corruption. If the BJP comes to power, we will initiate an inquiry into these anomalies. They are ditching the same people who elected them. This time there is a wave for the Modi government and we will lead the state and ensure entire schemes from the centre are implemented as it is,” he asserted.

He added that Rs 1000 from the PM – Kisan scheme has gone missing as FOCUS is only paying Rs 5000 to each beneficiary whereas the state receives two instalments of Rs 3000 each year under the scheme.

“The poor and backward regions of Garo Hills have remained the same despite most CM’s being from Garo Hills. All the development has gone to Shillong. I don’t say that Shillong should not progress but so should Garo Hills and Jaintia Hills. It’s a shame and pathetic,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by two of the aspiring candidates, Digross and Pulin along with BJP Assam spokesperson, Akshay Rajkhowa.

Also Read | In run-up to Meghalaya assembly polls, allegations fly thick and thin

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









