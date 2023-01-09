Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, in the presence of MLA Rakkam Sangma of Rongara-Siju, inaugurated the Greater Baghmara Water Supply Scheme in Baghmara, South Garo Hills, on Monday.

The most-awaited Baghmara Water Supply Project funded under NESIDS & the State scheme was inaugurated today that will provide potable drinking water to 16 villages.



Under the NPP-led MDA Govt., South Garo Hills is moving towards greater development.@kishanreddybjp @gssjodhpur pic.twitter.com/bj8KVbXo09 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 9, 2023

The project, which started in March 2021 and was completed in December 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 63.50 crore, was funded under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESID) and will benefit more than 41,000 people in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chief Minister expressed his delight that the people of Baghmara town could now have access to water and praised the PHE department officials for their timely completion of the project.

He also inaugurated the Housing Middle Income Group Building and the New Circuit House Building at a small function held at Circuit House, Baghmara.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of quality infrastructure in important towns and districts and said that the completed projects will be a great asset to the people of South Garo Hills.

Earlier in the day, the CM also inspected the water treatment plant at Lotnagar village, Baghmara.

Also Read | Assam: Many illegal settlers vacate forest land on eviction drive eve

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









