Meghalaya: Bernard’s relentless attack on MDA continues

TURA: Continuing his relentless rant against the MDA government led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, BJP Spokesperson and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak, on Monday accused the NPP of treating the BJP as an Opposition and taking credit for all the development funded by the centre.

“BJP Government under the leadership of Narendra Modi released an amount of Rs 151.9 crore for Hunar Skill development centre which includes Nursing college with 300 bedded hospital, Pharmaceutical college, Para medical college, Skill development centre with hostels for boys and girls with approximate 1000 capacity and a working women’s hostel. Modi government was not given credit for any project in the State. Even the flagship programs like FOCUS, FOCUS+, NLM, YESS etc has become NPP schemes,” the Tura MDC said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Accusing the state government of hijacking the Hunar Skill Development projects from Tura to Dalmagre and then to a remote village near Chidekgre, Bernard claimed that an attempt was made to and attempted to rename it into P.A.Sangma skill development centre.

Bernard further alleged that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was using the YESS fund to strengthen the party youth wing. In Garo Hills, depriving genuine youths and amount of Rs 1,00,000/- under YESS which was supposed to be given to the youth clubs for youth engagement through empowered youth organisations. “NPP youths have been asked to form clubs which the administration helped to register last Saturday. They are asked to open an account particularly in the rural Bank where an amount of Rs 1,00,000/- will be given before the code of conduct is imposed. This money will be used politically to lure votes during election,” he alleged.

Also read | Meghalaya: Bernard highlights failures of MDA Govt

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









