Meghalaya: Wildlife dept helps poisoned elephant get better

Ampati: The wildlife department of South West Garo along with BSF personnel posted near the border with Bangladesh helped an elephant get back on its feet after it was found almost on the verge of death.
As per reports, the incident took place near Kalaichar bordering Bangladesh yesterday, January 7. The elephant, as per the DFO of Wildlife, Rupankar Marak, seemed in agony after it had inadvertently consumed poison, possibly from the nearby forest.
The elephant, which was on all fours from pain, was discovered by the 24 BN BSF personnel upon which they informed the wildlife department.
A team comprising a doctor from the department along with other personnel then injected an antidote along with saline.
“Immediately after we were informed of the situation, one of our rangers along with a team, including a doctor, were rushed to the spot. After an antidote was administered and saline was given, things got better. The elephant was able to get back on its feet by the evening and by night was walking,” informed the DFO.
