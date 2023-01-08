TURA: The Border Security Force, in a joint operation with police in South Garo Hills, seized over 11,000 kilograms of dry betel nuts which were being smuggled into India from Bangladesh.

The joint operation between the police and the 43 Bn BSF took place on Saturday at the Dambuk Apal area under Rongara PS. A total of Rs 24 lakh worth of dried betel nuts were seized from three trucks during the operation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to a release from the BSF, all three drivers of the vehicles, however, managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the PRO BSF Meghalaya has lauded the Meghalaya Police for their active participation and informed that such operations would continue in the future.

Also Read | From observation to art: A look inside ‘Street Stories’ photo tour

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









