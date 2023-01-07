Meghalaya leaders serve themselves, not people: Union Mos John Barla

Tura: Continuing his two-day visit to the Garo Hills area, Union Minister of State John Barla said in Meghalaya the leadership aren’t selected to serve people, but rather, only themselves.

Talking to media persons after a meeting at the Leper Colony area of Tura in West Garo Hills, the MoS said locals were unaware of central schemes provided by the BJP government that could alleviate several of their problems.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“This is in all parts of the state. Farmers are not even aware that they can take loans showing their land. How will our PM Narendra Modi’s dream of a modern India be fruitful if people don’t know what they are eligible for?” said Barla.

He added even in schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, beneficiaries were being deprived.

“We are celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence and still have water issues. Everywhere we went today, the only thought was water. JJM was meant to ease this pain but it seems that too has not been implemented properly. The state government has not informed people of what they are due,” alleged Barla.

Barla stated that under the PM’s vision, they have been asked to go to every corner of the country to help the development motive. However, he blasted the present NPP-led government for stalling his visits to the state to review the situation.

“The state government didn’t make provisions for my visit twice before today. They were supposed to take care of the visit, including arranging a chopper for coming here so that we visit the grassroots. I have still come three times to Tura to implement the PM’s vision,” he informed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also touched upon old age pensions that he alleged were not being provided to those eligible for it.

“We have met people in various areas and heard from them. People who are over 60 are yet to get their old age pensions despite our government providing this facility. Widows are not getting their dues. Some received pensions for a month or twobut have not been provided the same for the past few years. Why are they not getting it when the central government has provided for such schemes? They are just fooling the public,” asked Barla.

The BJP minister blamed the state government for not providing the funds meant for people to them despite the centre providing them.

“The fault lies with the state government. There are over 100 schemes from the centre. We will implement these at the grassroots once we come to power. Our aim is to complete the dream of the PM and ensure the schemes of all central departments in the state,” stated Barla.

The Union MoS also questioned the award given to the state for JJM when everyone was still thirsting for water.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“They still have not got freedom for the demand for water. The people elected you and it is your duty to fulfil their demands,” asserted Barla.

Talking about the PM – Kisan scheme, Barla said he was clueless how the state government paid Rs 5000 to farmers when the centre has been paying Rs 6,000 per year.

“Maybe they have taken Rs 1000 out for the upcoming elections to pay voters. The people have understood, and they will reply in the upcoming elections,” stated Barla during the press meeting.

Also Read | Meghalaya: 545 new members join BJP in Ampati

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









