TURA: Literary award winner of A·chik Literature Society in 2021, Rev Dr Wetterfield R. Marak, was presented the citation for the award recently at a function at Mt. Zion School, New Tura. The citation was read out by the Secretary, Dr Crystal Cornelious D. Marak.

Speaking about the award, Prof. Caroline R. Marak, President, commended the contribution of Rev. Dr W. R. Marak to literature through his publications covering a wide range of subjects, like guided books to church leaders and members, places of interest, mountains, vegetation, rivers of the Holy Land, biographies, and the present research works that are in the pipeline. Dr Jacqueline R. Marak, the Executive member, summed up his contribution to A·chik Literature while Dr Colnat B. Marak, Joint Secretary, observed that his writings, whether in a religious vein or secular, all belong to the domain of literature written in Garo.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking about his own work, Rev. Dr Wetterfield R. Marak, recalled that he began publications with notes for the church leaders and those preparing for baptism, and proceeded to the biographies and books on the Holy Land. He expressed the intention to release his present project work A∙chik Jatna Seng∙a Nabaa (Dawn of Light on the A·chiks) on the work of the early missionaries to the A·chiks through the A·chik Literature Society.

Also Read | Situation tense in Boko along Assam-Meghalaya border

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









