Shillong: The TMC, Meghalaya’s main opposition in its 60-member assembly, on Friday announced the list of 52 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The announcement was made by AITC Meghalaya president Charles Pyngrope.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma will contest the 2023 Assembly elections from two constituencies namely Songsak and Tikrikilla.

The party is expected to contest all the 60 Assembly constituencies in the 2023 polls. The remaining list of candidates will be announced very soon, Pyngrope said.

“A total of five women candidates will be contesting in this election,” he added.

The five women candidates are Miani D Shira who will be contesting from Ampati, Dikkanchi Shira from Mahendraganj, Elgiva Rynjah from North Shillong, Dr. Saralin Dorphang from Mawhati and Sadhiarani M Sangma from Gambegre respectively.

On being asked about the criteria for selecting these candidates, the AITC president said, “The party had gone through a selection process. The candidates have been selected after a thorough discussion between members of the party and the committee.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On contesting from the two constituencies in the ensuing polls, Dr. Mukul Sangma said, “I have decided to contest from Songsak and Tikrikilla because of the demand from the people from these constituencies.”

It is worth mentioning that in the 2018 Assembly polls, Sangma successfully contested from Songsak and Ampati seats as a Congress candidate.

Also Read | SC halts HC order staying Assam-Meghalaya border pact

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









