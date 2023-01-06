Ampati: In a major boost to the BJP’s efforts to wrest the TMC bastion of Ampati in South West Garo Hills (SWGH), at least 545 members of various political parties today joined the party in a mass joining program at Ampati.

The event took place in the presence of the Union Minister of State (MoS), John Barla who paid a visit to the ceremony that also had Deputy Speaker of Assam, Dr Numal Momin as the chief guest. They were joined by newly inducted former MLAs, Ferlin CA Sangma, Benedic Marak, Assam BJP Spokesperson, Rupak Goswami, the Ampati election incharge, Kishore Nath along with other party members.

The joining program took place in the village of Samati and included former members of the INC, the NPP as well as the AITC.

“We are extremely happy with the response we are getting for the party in Garo Hills and these will definitely translate into votes for us in the coming days,” said Dr Numal.

