Church vandalism unfortunate', must stop: Meghalaya CM

Shillong: Condemning the recent attack on a church in Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said acts of vandalism on churches are “unfortunate” and must stop at once.

A church was vandalised and six police personnel, including an IPS officer, were attacked and injured on January 2 during a protest by tribals in connection with an alleged religious conversion in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur city, police had said.

The chief minister said that Christians have been “at the receiving end” and the state governments should intervene and ensure justice is done.

“An attack on a church is unfortunate. Such acts of vandalism should stop at once. Christians are at the receiving end and justice (should) be given wherever due,” Sangma told PTI.

The Meghalaya government has urged upon the district administration and the state government, especially in Chhattisgarh, to intervene and ensure that those responsible for such crime be booked in accordance with law.

The chief minister also responded to a query on a letter issued by an SP in Assam who had sought details of churches established in the last one year and instances of conversions in Assam.

“This is something that is really uncalled for. The chief minister of Assam has stated that this was not an instruction given by the government but it was done by the local administration and he has also assured that he would look into the matter and this thing would be revoked,” said Sangma.

