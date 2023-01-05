Shillong: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday inaugurated the administrative-cum-academic block office of the College of Agriculture at Kyrdemkulai, Meghalaya.

He also inaugurated the Girls’ Hostel of the College during the same event.

आज भारतीय कृषि अनुसंधान परिषद – उत्तर पूर्वी पर्वतीय क्षेत्र अनुसन्धान परिषद्, उमियम (बारापानी) मेघालय में आयोजित उत्तर-पूर्व कृषि कुम्भ – 2023 का शुभारम्भ किया… pic.twitter.com/F747W7lR0C — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) January 5, 2023

During a speech at the North East Krishi Kumbha – 2023 & 49th Foundation Day later in the day at ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam, the Union Minister emphasized the importance of the Northeast region of India. He described it as a place with diverse cultures, abundant natural resources, and a favourable climate, stating, “Northeast is the heaven of our country and Meghalaya’s geographical scenario is such that we can develop it if we try our best.”

Union Minister Tomar expressed his satisfaction that agriculture has become a priority and emphasized the importance of adopting new technologies to improve farming practices and increase incomes. He stated, “With the new age, there is a need to adapt to new technologies. Ensuring these technologies reach every farmer in India, in Meghalaya, and help raise their income, is the need of the hour.”

Tomar highlighted the efforts of the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to improve the agriculture sector in India. He mentioned initiatives such as PM-Kisan, Fasal Bima Yojana, the promotion of digital agriculture, and the establishment of an infrastructure development fund for the sector, as well as the provision of easy loans for farmers across the country.

The minister said that farmers and farming should always be treated with honour.

Earlier the minister also stressed the importance of agri-startups and that the College of Agriculture under the Agriculture University, Imphal, would play a major role in framing modern agricultural methods for increased productivity.

“I am happy that Northeast is home to organic farming. In the past days, the maximum share of Agricultural exports of organic products has been from the Northeast Region,” he said. The Minister added that the Northeast, despite its challenges, can utilize its resources and contribute to livelihood generation, natural farming and much more.

“The officers and scientists working in the agriculture sector have important roles to play in improving production, technological advancement, to shift technology from the labs to the farmers’ land,” added the Minister.

Union Minister Tomar also presented awards to several progressive farmers to recognize and encourage their contributions to the development of agriculture. During the inaugural session, a souvenir of the event, taskforce report, and other publications were released. The Union Minister also launched the Roll Amp African Swine Fever kit, Northeast Soil Plus (NES+), and other mobile apps, as well as products developed by ICAR ABI entrepreneurs.

