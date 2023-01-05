Shillong: In a recent political development in Meghalaya, three MLAs – two from the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and one from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) – have submitted their resignations to the Speaker.

Hamlet Dohling, MLA from Mylliem constituency and former urban affairs minister, and Jason Sawkmie Mawlong, MLA from Umsning constituency, both from the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), have submitted their resignations to the Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Samlin Malngiang, MLA from the Sohiong constituency and former PHE minister, from the HSPDP has also submitted his resignation.

The three MLAs will be joining the ruling National People’s Party (NPP). The induction ceremony for Jason Sawkmie Mawlong will take place tomorrow at Umsning, while Hamlet Dohling will be officially joining the NPP on January 7 and Samlin Malngiang on January 10.

As elections draw near, a number of MLAs have begun defecting to other parties in search of more favourable political prospects. Many are seeking ‘greener pastures’ by switching parties or joining newly formed alliances.

Reports are rife that more MLAs will be resigning and joining other political parties. Four MLAs – Renikton Tongkhar, PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, and Lambor Malngiang – are expected to join the United Democratic Party (UDP) later this month.

Also Read | Assam: Forest property worth Rs 20 lakh destroyed by miscreants in Hailakandi

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









