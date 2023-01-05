Shillong: Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma on Thursday responded to accusations made by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who had labelled him a ‘dictator’.

Dr Mukul lashed out at his critics saying that he had to be a ‘dictator’ to crack the whip on his own colleagues sometimes.

Deputy CM Tynsong had also accused Sangma of being a hypocrite, particularly with regard to the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP). In response, Dr Mukul defended his actions and stated that he has sometimes had to be strict in order to hold his colleagues accountable and maintain discipline. He emphasized that he has no regrets about being firm when necessary, but reiterated his commitment to democratic principles.

“When you see our manifesto, you will be very clear what we feel and decide… not just ILP, there are other crucial issues which revolve around our personal liberty,” said Dr Mukul.

He asserted that one of the most important agendas of the party is to ensure that justice and the personal liberty of the people are not trampled upon.

“The people of the state must be cautious by seeing what has happened in the name of alleged conversion and how many persecutions against one particular faith are being allowed. Is it not a threat to the kind of inclusive character of this nation?” he asked.

On NPP leader Tynsong calling him a hypocrite on the ILP issue, Dr Mukul said the main concern had been influx and illegal immigration, and that extensive discussions had been held with various stakeholders and civil society groups. As a result, the then government developed the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) as a piece of legislation to address these issues.

Dr Mukul stated that the MRSSA had full legislative authority and sufficient enforcement power through both traditional institutions and state authorities to address the concerns of the people.

“We did it, but today when we talk about the resumption of the demand of the ILP, it is because the people in power lied to us,” he said.

Reminding that government had assured to fight against the enforcement of the provisions of CAA which was bulldozed in the Parliament, he said that generated a sense of insecurity and the resumption of demand.

