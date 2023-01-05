TURA: Giving a boost to the UDP in Garo Hills before the elections, hundreds of supporters of former South Tura MLA John Leslee K Sangma recently joined the party.

The former MLA who joined the UDP after quitting the BJP on December 20, was formally inducted into the party at Palm Dale, Balading in Tura.

Supporters of the former MLA numbering in their hundreds joined the party during the induction ceremony.

State Working President of the Party Luderberg Ch. Momin, Former MLA Sengman Marak, Dr Pilne A. Sangma, UDP aspirant for North Tura, Subhankar Koch, UDP aspirant from Selsela and Ludwig Sangma District President of West Garo Hills, were among others who attended the induction ceremony.

