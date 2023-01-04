Shillong: The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF), Shillong, on Tuesday condemned the horrendous acts of violence against Christians as well as the outrageous vandalisation of churches and sacred objects.

A statement issued by KJCLF Secretary Rev EH Kharkongor said even as 2023 commenced, hateful acts continue.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kharkongor was referring to the incident in the Narayanpur District of Chhattisgarh which left many people injured including the SP in charge of the area.

The Minister of State for Minority Affairs of the Central Government had recently made an expedition of the region for rounds of meetings with Christian and other minority leaders where he had conveyed that the ruling party in the Centre wants to remove the ‘fear factor’ from the minds of the minority communities – Christians being one of them. However, incidents like those happening in Chhattisgarh show the opposite, mentioned KJCLF.

“We had hoped that those in the seat of authority and power would have strongly disapproved of these adverse actions of certain organisations perpetrated against Christians and people who exercise their individual choice of faith and religion. The deafening silence of the Prime Minister on atrocities against the Christians over a long period in different parts of the country is significantly notable. Or is it some sort of a license which mob elements take as an encouragement to commit these mayhems and attacks against other citizens just because they are Christians or members of other minority communities? ” said Rev EH Kharkongor.

The KJCLF also stands in solidarity with the Christians and others in the country who continue to experience aggression and injustice and prays that peace and brotherhood prevail.

The Forum also calls upon the authorities in both the States and the Centre to protect the lives and properties of Christians and other minority groups all over the country, and with a strong and fair hand to reign in the perpetrators of violence and hatred.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Meghalaya: Beneficiaries complain of non-receipt of MLA scheme

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









