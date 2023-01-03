Tura: The Governor of Meghalaya, Brigadier B D Mishra, convened a Review Meeting with the Heads of Departments of West Garo Hills District at Circuit House, Tura, on January 3, 2023.

During the brief meeting, the Governor conveyed his New Year greetings to everyone and highlighted the important role one has to play as an officer and the various responsibilities each officer has to carry out while discharging their duties with perseverance, commitment and accountability.

He also reminded all the officers to work for the benefit and welfare of the people of the state and also raise the living standard of the people of the region.

Moreover, referring to the shortfall of various essential commodities including vegetables, meat and other products in the state as highlighted in the PowerPoint presentation of the district profile, he said that the district officials should work out in collaboration with line departments to reduce the amount of shortfall and increase the production as well as to oversee various developmental works in the region and strife towards progress and prosperity of the nation.

The Governor also met the Members of the District Council of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Tura and hailing them to be the guardians and custodians of the Autonomous District Council had advised them to utilize 100 per cent of the funds available in a stipulated time schedule while also maintaining the standard and quality of the materials used for the projects.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, District Swapnil Tembe highlighted the overview of the District profile and its achievement earlier during the brief meeting.

Chief Executive Member, GHADC, Albinush R Marak, Executive Members, GHADC, West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, V S Rathore, Additional Deputy Commissioners of West Garo Hills District, Heads of all Departments of West Garo Hills District were among others present at the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the Governor had attended a function at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus and also inspected the Governors’ House, Tura to oversee the status report of construction work being implemented at the proposed site.

Earlier today, the Governor visited the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) where he virtually laid the foundation stone for a new hostel for girl students.

