Resubelpara: Several residents of Kharkutta in North Garo Hills have complained to the deputy commissioner that they were included on a list of beneficiaries who were supposed to receive CGI sheets, but did not receive them.

According to information obtained through an RTI, the SWRP scheme implemented by the local MLA of Kharkutta, Rupert Momin, has resulted in complaints from residents who were listed as beneficiaries

“Our names appeared on the list of beneficiaries that were supposed to receive CGi sheets but in reality have not got them. One of us was listed twice for two years in the list but got nothing. These are common grievances that we want to bring forward to your notice,” said the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries felt that their lack of education was misused by the authorities and they have been duped by government servants meant to take care of them.

The beneficiaries have sought an unbiased investigation into the matter.

“We believe the local MLA may be involved in the matter and as such request an investigation to be completed within 15 days.

Some of the beneficiaries who have been duped were Hailash Sangma, Menothi Momin, Holsy Sangma, Wither Sangma, Marachina Sangma, Wilnodish Marak, Diana R Sangma and Grenilla Marak.

The complaint was filed with the DC of NGH on Tuesday.

