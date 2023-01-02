Resubelpara: On January 2, thousands of people gathered at the Bangsi Apal playground in the village of Bangsi Apal in North Garo Hills to celebrate the end of the holiday season by dancing and singing.

The event is organized every year on the 2nd of January by Song Kristan Committee. The organizers informed that the celebration has been taking place since 2005 and expected the same to continue going forward.

The small village of Bangsi Apal saw more than 20,000 people come throughout the day, with most joining in the procession. The participants used drums, cymbals, and flutes to play traditional songs. In order to keep with tradition, the organizers have removed any form of competition, allowing anyone who wants to join in to be part of the crowd of dancers and singers.

The volume of the event was so loud that the sound of drums and cymbals could be heard nearly a kilometre away in the nearby village of Dainadubi. The celebrations began at 11 AM and continued non-stop until 5 PM.

Song Krittan or Kristan is a tradition in which homage is paid to the Lord through community dance and song. It follows the tradition of ‘Kirtan’ practised by other communities. Early Garos, most of whom were Songareks, adopted the tradition and added their own flavour to it.

Song Krittan is a tradition in which groups sing and dance, using various instruments to praise the Almighty. Although this tradition began with the Songsareks, it has continued even after most Garos converted to Christianity. However, in recent years, fewer and fewer people have been participating in ‘Song Kristan’ annually, causing the tradition to slowly fade.

“We organize the event every year on January 2 to keep the tradition of Song Krittan alive. This is one tradition that needs to be continued by our future generations,” felt organizer Jaffrey Momin.

Earlier Song Kristan groups were present in every village with both old and young being part of the groups. However, of late, the situation has changed with elders hardly being part of the groups that undertake Song Kristan.

“Earlier, we began Song Kristan from as far back as December 3. This was immediately after the examinations ended in most schools. These would continue till Jan 1 of the New Year. Today’s program will herald the end of the holiday season for us as we once again ready ourselves for another year of work,” added a resident of nearby Nishangram.

The huge participation in the celebration was welcomed by the organizers who hoped that the numbers would swell in the years to come.

Residents of the state including all the districts of Garo Hills as well as parts of Khasi Hills were part of the gathering. Nearby residents of Assam too ensured the program got the reception it deserves.

Despite the success of the event, the organizers expressed disappointment about the lack of support from the state or district administration for the continuation of the event.

Gilsang D Shira, an organizer of the event, said, “We have stopped seeking help from the state or administration for more than a decade because they have never come forward despite our pleas. The event has attracted tourists from all across Assam and parts of Garo Hills, but there is no promotion for our celebration. It would have been great if we received some support to help us organize the program.”

