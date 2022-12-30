Tura: Roads are not the only resource in grave danger in the Garo Hills. Amid all the talks about the upcoming elections and restoring, preserving, and promoting democracy, the truth is that the region’s most important resource–natural wealth–continued to be plundered at alarming rates with zero consequences. Garo Hills has always been known for its flora and fauna – a scarce resource. However, like previous years, this year too witnessed huge tracts of natural resources attacked by smugglers.

And the authorities seem more efficient at looking the other way than acting against smugglers.

