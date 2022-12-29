Shillong: The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) of Meghalaya announced the recommended names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections on Thursday.

The president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Vincent Pala, announced that the committee has successfully finalized the names of candidates for 40 of the 60 Assembly constituencies in the state. Pala added that observers will be visiting the remaining 20 constituencies to understand the local conditions and make a decision on the remaining candidates based on the ground reality.

The list of candidates that Meghalaya PCC has cleared will be sent to AICC which will give the final decision.

Out of the announced 40 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections, 26 are from the Khasi Jaintia region and 14 from the Garo Hills region. Eight of the candidates are women, taking the women’s representation in the party to 20%.

Pala stated that the party is seeking change by introducing new faces in the upcoming Assembly Elections. Only 10 out of the 40 announced candidates are former MLAs. Pala also mentioned that the party will be addressing issues such as the power crisis in the state, unemployment, admissions of young people to central universities, and farmer concerns if elected.

Pala is also one of the candidates expecting to contest from the Sutnga Saipung Constituency.

“We urge the people of the state to give us a chance by making us win with an absolute majority,” Pala said.

