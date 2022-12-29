Shillong: Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie on Thursday informed that the state party will file a complaint with the Election Commission against TMC’s ‘We Meghalaya’ campaign.

The ‘We Meghalaya’ was announced recently by AITC supremo Mamata Banerjee and aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in every household in the state. The party has assured the people in the state that this campaign will be functional once they come into power.

Mawrie alleged that the TMC is making false promises. “TMC is a West Bengal party and is claiming to be a national party. They don’t have genuine issues to raise and so they have brought this scheme which already failed in West Bengal,” said Mawrie.

He added that BJP has decided that they have to launch a complaint against this manifesto promised by TMC on the grounds of the model code of conduct that the election manifesto of any party fails to adhere to certain guidelines mandated by EC under article 324. He added that the guidelines state that the party should avoid making any promises which are likely to vitiate the purity of the election process.

