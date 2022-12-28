TMC hits out at Assam BJP for seeking details on churches

TURA: The TMC in Garo hills came down heavily on the BJP government in Assam for seeking details on the number of Churches besides other information relating to Christians in the state.

The matter pertains to a letter from the Special Branch, Assam Police seeking details on the number of churches established within the past year, the number of existing churches, instances of religious conversion in the past six years, and the people involved in conversion activities by December 22.

While addressing a gathering at its Party Office in Tura, AITC Meghalaya Vice President and Rangsakona MLA Zenith M Sangma said, “The BJP has the intention to destabilize or disturb peaceful worshipping of Christian communities in different churches. We condemn the act of barbarism and divisive politics by the BJP Government in Assam. We also condemn vicious attacks on the Churches and our religious leaders as it has become normal in all the BJP-ruled states”.

Stating that Meghalaya TMC cannot turn a blind eye to the goings on in the neighbouring state, Sangma said that the party would not remain a silent spectator and fight collectively against the atrocity. The Rangsakona MLA also added that such incidents against Christians had never been witnessed before in the Northeast and that it was happening only after the BJP came to power in Assam.

