Shillong: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Wednesday, signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meghalaya Rural Bank, a joint undertaking of the Government of India, State Government of Meghalaya and State Bank of India, to bring a set of attractive financial solutions to its customers.

With benefits applicable across the Tata Motors small commercial vehicle (SCV) range, this tie-up will aim to facilitate seamless availability of financing for aspiring buyers. Tata Motors will leverage Meghalaya Rural Bank’s strong network across the state of Meghalaya, spanning more than 90 branches and customer touchpoints, to make these solutions accessible to customers.

Tata Motors SCV range has nurtured self-employment in both urban and rural areas by providing a respectable means of livelihood to over 30 lakh Indians. Tata Motors pioneered the SCV segment, with India’s first four-wheel mini-truck, the Ace, in 2005, and has exponentially evolved with vehicles engineered to cater to varied applications. Addressing the rapid growth in the e-commerce industry, the Tata Ace and Tata Intra are the preferred vehicles for last-mile transportation.

Commenting on this partnership, the Chairperson of Meghalaya Rural Bank, Tshering Diki, said, “Meghalaya Rural Bank is delighted to ‘connect aspirations’ in the state of Meghalaya via Tata Motors.”

Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, Rajesh Mail, said, “We are delighted to partner with Meghalaya Rural Bank to make our extensive range of vehicles available to a larger set of customers, with easy financing and flexible repayment options. Tata Motors has consistently placed customer welfare at the centre of its endeavours, striving to bring to their profitable value propositions. The Ace and the Intra range have redefined last-mile transportation, with their comfort, reliability and low cost of ownership. With this partnership, we will join forces with Meghalaya Rural Bank to continue our dedicated efforts to serve our customers.”

