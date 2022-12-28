Tura: Ending speculations over the move likely to be taken by BJP member John Leslie K Sangma following a spate of exchanges with district-level party leader Wilver Greham Danggo recently, the former MLA has reportedly quit the party.

Leslie, who earlier joined the BJP in the presence of party leaders A L Hek, Sanbor Shullai and other leaders in Shillong, reportedly submitted his resignation letter to the BJP President on December 20.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I am resigning from the party as my joining and your inducting me to the party has not been accepted and recognized by the BJP District level,” the former MLA said in his letter.

Meanwhile, with Sangma earlier, already having made known his intention to contest solely from the South Tura constituency, he is likely to contest the elections as an Independent candidate if not, from any of the other parties.

Also Read | Cold wave: Northeast India to see snow, rain, fog, more this week

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









