Guwahati: Ex KazInd, an annual military exercise between the Indian Army and Kazakhstan Army, was conducted at Foreign Training Node, Umroi. The Exercise commenced on December 15 and successfully culminated on 28 December.

The Indian Army contingent participated with a company strength from the 6th Battalion the 11th Gorkha Rifles and similar strength participated from the contingent of the Kazakhstan Army.

Both the contingents honed their tactical and technical skills in a spectrum of joint counter-terrorism operations in Jungle & Semi-Urban/Urban Terrain. Both sides jointly planned and executed a series of tactical drills to train troops on counter-terrorism operations.

The Joint Training Exercise culminated with a validation exercise witnessed by visiting dignitaries.

