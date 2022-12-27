Meghalaya: Bernard Marak continues tirade against MDA

TURA: Urging the release of central schemes in the state, BJP Spokesperson and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma release Rs 5000 under FOCUS, FOCUS+ and other women’s schemes to the beneficiaries at the earliest.

“Hope given to the poor should not be betrayed but honoured. Conrad Sangma being raised to CM post by BJP should understand “Antyodaya” in BJP is very important in the implementations of schemes. It is our duty as a Karyakarta to make sure that no one is left out in availing the schemes,” the Tura MDC said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bernard also asserted that the BJP would walk the extra mile to ensure that the last person in the society avails the same scheme and facility as the first one.

“Farmer’s scheme has been diverted into other schemes with the sole intention to sabotage the benefits meant for the PM KISAN beneficiaries whose accounts remain empty even after 3 years. The promises made to the farmers by the Prime Minister remained unattended by the state government and its officers and ministers. Money is sanctioned by the Centre government through the Schemes and various flagship programs meant for the producer’s groups which were converted into FOCUS and FOCUS+ and PM KISAN card holders are left dry and high,” he claimed.

Bernard added that the impression on the ground and the wrong information passed by the agents was that the Centre government did not release the money for the farmers. He also said that RTIs have been filed by the party to dig deeper into the anomalies and to reveal many secrets.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Bangladeshi boy strays into India, BSF returns him without pressing charges

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









