Senior IPS officer Pradip Kumar takes charge of BSF Meghalaya frontier

Shillong: Senior IPS officer Pradip Kumar has assumed charge as the chief of the BSF Meghalaya Frontier, officials said on Sunday.
Kumar succeeded Inspector General Inderjit Singh Rana who has been transferred to the BSF training centre in Hazaribagh, after successfully commanding the Meghalaya unit for one and a half years, they said.
Kumar, a 2003 batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, took charge on Saturday. He was posted at the BSF headquarters in New Delhi in his last assignment.
After taking the charge, Kumar stressed on coordination among all agencies for the effective management of the border with Bangladesh.
“Development and upliftment of the border population would remain our prime concern,” he added.
