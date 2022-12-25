Christmas celebrated with pomp in Meghalaya after 2-year hiatus

Shillong: Meghalaya on Sunday celebrated Christmas with religious fervour and philanthropic spirit as the festival was celebrated in a big way after a two-year break due to COVID-19.



Midnight services in churches were full last night and the streets of Shillong were illuminated with dazzling lights.

“This Christmas, we are praying for peace, joy and a sense of respect for each other,” Shillong Archdiocese Vicar General, Father Richard Majaw said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meghalaya Governor B D Mishra, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh greeted people on the occasion of Christmas.

As part of their philanthropic works, some people in the northeastern state were building homes instead of sharing gifts and sweets on this occasion.

A local cable news channel, RiKhasi, has constructed over 40 homes for the poorest of the poor across the state in the past 18 years.

What began as a Christmas makeover of the cable news channel in 2004, has now become bigger, RiKhasi Channel head Badap told PTI.

His group of people has also helped such families with paying medical bills, purchasing groceries and funding their education.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We, RiKhasi Channel and the ‘big hearts’ have invested over Rs 2 crore to renovate and build houses of some of the poorest of the poor people who truly deserve help,” he said.

This year, a local youth group has helped build a poor woman’s home at Mawpat, near here, complete with all modern amenities.

Badap also said that during the last few years, bigger groups have come forward to join his philanthropic movement.

“Apex Bank has come forward and helped build homes together with us since 2015 onwards. Last year, NEEPCO also joined the big hearts bandwagon,” he said.

Also read | Assam: People attend midnight mass, exchange gifts to ring in Christmas



ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









