Tura: The District Magistrate, West Garo Hills, Tura has directed all the residents of all localities under the jurisdiction of Tura municipality to immediately start the practice of Waste Segregation at the household level by separating the wet and dry waste from households. The Chief Executive Officer, of Tura Municipal Board, is directed to ensure that all the garbage collection vehicles should have separate compartments for dry and wet waste so that further segregation and recycling can be done at the collection centre.

The District Magistrate informed that the solid waste generated from different sources within Tura town has been increasing exponentially and it is an issue of serious proportion as the same is getting mixed up and there is an urgent need for a system through which the waste can be classified and sorted for reduction, reuse and recycling of material disposed of as refuse.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Moreover, he said that Waste segregation is a critical component for the management of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste that can contaminate the liveable surrounding if not managed in the right way.

Further, he also mentioned that waste management through segregation helps in reducing the amount of waste dumped into landfill and therefore, its implementation will require the mobilisation of localities by impressing the minds of residents on the significance of identifying and separating waste based on its biological, physical and chemical property which can be done at the point of its emanation.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Sohra Half Marathon a success with over 750 runners

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









