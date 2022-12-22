Meghalaya: No need to panic over COVID, says CM Sangma

Shillong: Following a review meeting on the COVID outbreak today, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the situation is under control and there is nothing to panic about.

Informing that a lot of testing is taking place, he said there is nothing to be alarmed about and the Government will monitor the situation. As the festive season is on, the Chief Minister advised people to wear masks wherever possible.

Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary in charge of the Health Department said Meghalaya had its own laboratory to conduct genome sequencing of the COVID positive cases, including Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

He also said all the positive cases are being put for genome sequencing adding that fortunately, the state has few cases at present. He said the State is gearing up in terms of preparedness as the cases are rising in China, Japan, South Korea, France and the United States.

Presently, Meghalaya has two active cases and the positivity rate is between 0.1 and 0.2 percent.

According to official figures, the state so far has had 96,782 confirmed cases. Altogether 95,156 people recovered. The total number of deaths to date was 1,624.

