Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday slammed Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad for making inappropriate comments about the traditional Khasi attire worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Shillong on December 18.

Azad had tweeted a photoshopped image of PM Modi with a caption that insinuated that he was wearing a woman’s dress and referred to the outfit as “neither male nor female…just the fashion priest.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sangma expressed his disappointment with the statement made by the TMC leader, calling it “very insulting” to the people of the state and specifically the Khasi tribe. He described the statement as “very insensitive” and called for an apology from the TMC party and Azad who made the statement for their disrespect towards the people and culture of the state.

Senior BJP leader and Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, criticized Azad for insulting the culture of Meghalaya and making fun of the indigenous dress. In a tweet, Sarma stated that it was “saddening” to see how Azad was disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and urged the TMC to clearly state if they agree with his views. Sarma warned that their silence would be interpreted as a tacit endorsement and that the people would not forgive them for it.

It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people. https://t.co/XytXuytUst — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 21, 2022

Also Read | Meghalaya: Border residents spend sleepless nights over elephant menace

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









