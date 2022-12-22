Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Meghalaya GIS & UAV Centre at the Secretariat in Shillong on Thursday.

The centre, which will utilize the latest technologies, satellite imaging, and drone technology, aims to improve governance and services to the public through real-time data collection and remote monitoring of various schemes and activities.

Chief Minister Sangma explained that the centre will assist in aerial mapping, transporting medical supplies, and aerial spraying of fertilizers.

“Through real-time data collection by UAVs or drones, departments can remotely monitor the implementation of schemes, survey traffic, map water bodies, agriculture activities, etc and can improve governance and efficiency of all departments,” said Sangma.

He also informed they have communicated to the SPs office that the centre can start supporting the police to give them live feed and images regarding traffic. He added that they are hopeful that police will be able to use these services immediately.

He added that the use of drone technology will greatly aid the administration and government in making critical decisions, particularly in emergency situations such as floods or law and order issues. The centre will also provide training opportunities for tech-savvy young individuals to become drone operators and gain expertise in GIS mapping.

