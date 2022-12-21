The Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, together with Meghalaya State Olympic Association and Meghalaya Athletics Association successfully organized the 1st Sohra International Half Marathon on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 7 AM to 11 AM. The Half Marathon is also recognized by the World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Known for its scenic beauty and majestic falls, Sohra provided a scenic route along which the run occurred. The course of the event was from Laitsohpliah Village (6 Km ahead of Mawkdok Bridge) to Mawsmai, Nohsngithiang Falls viewpoint. The event was conducted in four categories i.e., Elite Men & Women (21 K), Meghalayan PRC Men & Women (21 K), above 50 Men & Women (10 K) and Run for Fun (5 K).

Over 750 Runners from across Meghalaya participated in the four events, as well as seven International runners with tremendous experience in marathons across the world. Adisu Bekele Abebe, from Ethiopia, was the winner of the Elite Men 21K category, while India’s Richa Bhaduria won the Elite Women 21K category. Meghalaya’s own Skhemlang Suba and Kyntimon Marwein won the Meghalayan PRC Men and Women runs respectively, with impressive timings that can compete with world-class athletes.

The organisation of the event was immaculately timed, with each event happening on the same route along the hills of Sohra. In coordination with AFI Delegates, the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association ensured a vibrant atmosphere with every possible facility, from on-hand medical services to transport and catering services.

The winners and participants were awarded and felicitated by the chief guest for the event Shri Sampath Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare. Dr Vijay Kumar D (IAS), Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Sports & Youth Affairs also graced the occasion as a guest of honour for the event. The Director of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya Shri Shivansh Awasthi (IAS) and Shri John S Kharshiing, acting president of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association also graced the occasion as guests of honours.

The Sohra International Half Marathon will keep returning every year with more International and National participants as promised by Shri Finely Pariat, General Secretary, Meghalaya State Olympic Association.

