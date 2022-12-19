TURA: A resident of A’konggre locality in Tura has written to the Officer In charge of Tura Traffic police suggesting certain measures to be taken before announcing any kind of new restrictions with regard to traffic.

Dimseng K Marak, in his letter, urged that notifications be issued in local newspapers or in the police Facebook page before any new restrictions with regard to traffic are made. Marak also said that ‘No Parking’ signage should be placed in a particular area which has been declared as such zones.

Marak also sought the placement of ‘Embarkment’ and ‘Disembarkment’ signage where buses and autorickshaws load and unload passengers, a deputation of traffic officials in these areas, and setting up of Zebra crossings in busy roads and junctions among others.

