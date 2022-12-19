Shillong: The political landscape of Meghalaya changed colours once again, with two former Congress MLAs Ampareen Lyngdoh, and Mohendro Rapsang and United Democratic Party (UDP) Member of District Council (MDC) Emlangky Lamare on Monday joining the National People’s Party at the Madan Iewrynghep/Firebrigade Ground.

The ground filled with supporters cheering in unison when the three joined the NPP. Senior party leaders like NPP national president Conrad K Sangma and national vice president Prestone Tynsong among others were present.

NPP state president WR Kharlukhi announced Ampareen Lyngdoh as NPP spokesperson. He also listed out the names of six candidates to contest the upcoming 2023 assembly elections. The six candidates are Rocky Hek from the Pynthorumkhrah constituency, Treibor Pathaw from the Mawlai constituency, Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh from East Shillong Constituency, Ransom Sutnga from North Shillong Constituency, Mohendro Rapsang from West Shillong constituency and Jasmine M Lyngdoh from Nongthymmai constituency.

It may be mentioned that Jasmine Lyngdoh is also the sister of Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Ampareen Lyngdoh thanked the chief minister and deputy chief minister who reached out to her to join NPP. “We have no unforeseen fears because I am confident that at this time I am happily going to NPP. We will talk about all the issues that are there in the state. I know some people are wondering why is she going to NPP. Want to respond that my gut says go to NPP,” said Lyngdoh.

Thanking the senior leaders of the party she mentioned that NPP is lucky to have a billionaire like Sniawbhalang Dhar in their party. She stated people need leaders who will not steal their money.

“It does not matter some people make issues out of rich candidates but I tell you, people of East Shillong, I’d rather be working closely with a candidate who doesn’t disappear with the people’s funds and rights,” said Lyngdoh.

Rapsang said under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma he will take Meghalaya to the top ten states in the country that’s why he joined NPP.

He added that they have seen many developmental programs the state govt has done for the people and that’s why he has joined NPP.

“I am 100 per cent confident that I will come back as MLA with your support. This 2023 there will be a change in Shillong city, NPP wave will be there,” said Rapsang.

Meanwhile, National NPP president Conrad K Sangma called it a historical day with the joining of the three leaders. Sangma said that it was almost as if they were always meant to be together.

“I used to watch Ampareen speak, I used to say these are the kinds of leaders that we need for our state, even though they were opposition at one point. But I could look up to them in my heart I used to think we need this kind of commitment. We need this kind of quality. We need this kind of capable people, who are experienced,” said Sangma.

