Shillong: East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh, who was suspended for extending support to the MDA government, submitted her resignation via email to Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of Indian National Congress, on Monday.

Ampareen Lyngdoh submitted her resignation to Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh at 11 am today on Monday. She is expected to be inducted to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) during an event at 3 pm on Monday.

Sources said that along with Ampareen, Mohendro Rapsang, another MLA suspended by the Congress, will submit his resignation and join NPP.

This also means that out of the five suspended Congress MLAs, Ampareen and Rapsang have joined NPP, while PT Sawkmie and Mayralborn Syiem will join UDP. The status of MLA Kimfa Marbaniang is currently unknown.

In her letter to Kharge, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that for the most part of her life, “I have been a staunch supporter and foot soldier of the Indian National Congress. The party gave me the opportunity to serve the people of Meghalaya as a Minister and as a representative of my East Shillong constituency. It also appointed me as Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, and I am grateful for the party’s support thus far.”

“However, recent developments within the party have led me to believe that it has lost its sense of direction. There has been a pressing need for the party and its leadership to reflect on this. Sincere and honest attempts to lead such self-introspection, I believe, have failed.

“The party has lost touch with the people of Meghalaya, and I no longer believe it is the best platform for me to serve them. It is with deep regret, therefore, that I am writing to tender my formal resignation from primary membership in the Indian National Congress, effective immediately,” wrote Lyngdoh.

