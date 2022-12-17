Tura: BJP Spokesperson Bernard Marak called on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to clear pending salaries of employees as a Christmas gift.

In a press release, Bernard stated they were willing to go beyond ideological differences if there were any central funding roadblocks for pending dues, but the CM needed to ensure people get money before Christmas.

“The CM Conrad Sangma should clear pending salaries as a Christmas gift. He is busy and showing keen interest in promoting expensive entertainment shows while a majority of the employees are yet to receive their salaries,” he stated.

The BJP spokesperson mentioned GHADC employees, SSA teachers, ad-hoc and contractual employees, COVID staff, and contractors, among others, yet to get their dues pending for some months now.

“If he understands the true meaning of Christmas, he will walk the extra mile to ensure nobody is sad during Christmas. He should take full responsibility to clear the dues of all whose salary depends on his clearance as he holds the highest post in the state. Christmas is just a week away and the anticipation of every earning member of the family hangs in a dilemma as no interest is shown by the CM to provide the basic needs of the people. The finance department is under CM and everything depends on his initiative,” Bernard said.

Bernard added that all central dues have been cleared to the state. But despite this, even centrally-sponsored contractual employees’ salaries are pending.

“If by any chance, there are pending dues in the centre, we can help as a party man. We are ready to do everything we can. BJP is ready to assist beyond any ideological differences. We want to give, not take as other parties are doing,” he asserted.

